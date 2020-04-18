ELM CREEK — Catherine “Cathy” Daake, 75, of Elm Creek died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.
A private family graveside service will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek.
A tentative rosary and Mass will be July 3.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cathy was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Kearney to Bernard and Mary (Nickman) Eckhout. She grew up on the family farm north of Amherst and graduated from Amherst High School with the class of 1961.
Cathy married Dennis Daake on Oct. 24, 1964, in Amherst at the Catholic church. To this union, three children were born, Lisa, Darin and Todd.
Cathy loved her kids and grandkids. She also had plenty of love for many more kids. She ran an in-home day care for 35 years.
She enjoyed bird watching, planting flowers and tending to her garden. Cathy liked playing keno, attending rodeos, dancing and attending music performances at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Cathy belonged to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek, where she was a member of the altar society. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Daake of Elm Creek; children, Lisa (Matt) Lenhart of Loveland, Colo., Darin Daake of Odessa, Todd (Kris) Daake of Sumner; grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy, Laura, Taylor and Chance; brothers, Jerome (Jeanette) Eckhout of Pleasanton and Jim (Barb) Eckhout of Amherst; sisters, Neomi Hascall of Bellevue, Mary (Perry) Kenney of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Demaris Labs of Kearney and Eva Eckhout of Amherst; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Eckhout; sister, Bernadine Roth; brothers-in-law, Dean Hascall, Russ and Deanna Murrish; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harvey and Floreine Daake; and special angel, Aubree Hubbard.
Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek Fire Department.
The family encourages everyone to leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.