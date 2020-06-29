ELM CREEK — Catherine Daake, 75, of Elm Creek died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.
A funeral mass is 5 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek. Shuttles will be provided from the park and baseball field parking lots. Please bring your own seats for the service. A luncheon will follow the mass at the city park.
A rosary is 7 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek Fire Department.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.