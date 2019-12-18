BURWELL — Catherine “Kay” Ripp, 90, of Ravenna died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Prairie Center Cemetery following the meal.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. The family will not be present.
She was called home and reunited with the love of her life.
Survivors include daughters, Judy (Herb) Dixon, Janet (Gregg) Hanna; sons, Terry (Barb Irvine) Ripp, Ronald (Janelle) Ripp, Steve (Connie) Ripp, Donald “Chuck” (Janece) Ripp, Scott (Angie) Ripp, Mark (Wendy) Ripp and Tim (Jennifer) Ripp; grandchildren, Peter (Molly) Dixon, Carrie (Damian) Doom, Suzie (Jay) Bakken, Lisa (Rob) Howard, Kristi (Mark) Schwesinger, Nick (Anna Hendrickson) Hanna, Michael Ripp, Brian Ripp, Anna Ripp, Sara Ripp, Tammy, Presha, Charlie, Chancy (Abby) Rogers, David (Emily Kiolbasa) Ripp, Catherine (Justin) Chmelka, Melissa (Justin) Caha, Kevin Ripp, Adam Ripp, Andria (Stacy) Eddings, Tressa Ripp, Reggie Ripp, Caleb Ripp, Jessica Ripp, Jarah (Matt Heanue) Ripp, Jakeb (Lexi Evans) Ripp, Alec Ripp and Emily Ripp; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Kessler, Keiser, Cadence, Dixon, Beau, Brynn, Jameson, Ava, Olin, Ellie, Avery, Emerson and Matthew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Charles Ripp; granddaughter, Sara Jane Dixon; an infant brother; parents, Charles and Helen Kriha; and in-laws, Joseph and Matilda Ripp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.