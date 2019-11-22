EDISON — Catherine Alice “Cathy” Wheeler, 55, of Edison died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of life open house will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 322 Ogden St. in Oxford. Inurnment will be later at New Zion Cemetery in Chandler, Okla.
There will be no viewing. She chose cremation.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 8, 1964, in Chandler, Okla., to Carl A. “C.A.” and Georgia Ann (Forbis) Burger.
On Dec. 17, 1979, she married Randy L. Wheeler at Wheeler, Texas.
Survivors include her husband; her mother, Georgia Ann Burger of Amarillo, Texas; sisters, Connie Bradford of Amarillo, Caren Finney of Fort Smith, Ark., and Cheri Lesperance of El Reno, Okla.; and brother, Christopher Burger of Amarillo.