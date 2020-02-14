STROMSBURG — Chad J. Brown, 45, of Stromsburg died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Stromsburg.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. William Ohlmann officiating.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, as the family is honoring Chad’s wish for cremation.
He was born Nov. 27, 1974, in Lexington to Robert H. and Judy (Petrick) Brown.
Chad married Jessica Gellinger Dec. 13, 1997, in Juanita.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica of Stromsburg; son, Blake of Stromsburg; daughters, Morgan of Modell, Iowa, and Madisen of Stromsburg; his father, Bob Brown of Lexington; brothers, Ronnie Taylor of Lincoln, Mark Brown of Gordon and Randy Taylor of Lexington; sisters, Kathy Reagan of Las Vegas, Gina Sohn of Atlanta, Ga., Sheri Maggart of Colorado and Melissa “Pete” Woodside of Lexington.