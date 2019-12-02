KEARNEY — Charlene Beth Francis, 65, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
In lieu of a memorial service, it was Charlene’s desire that people make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital or to the Gideon Society.
Charlene was born Jan. 8, 1954, in Nebraska City to George W. and Wilma I. (Wondercheck) Francis.
She is survived by her sister, LaVonne Sorenson of Minnesota; brother, Vern Francis of Washington; nieces and nephews, Christy Chantharath, Jodi DeMoss, Eric Sorenson, Molly Carlson and Maggie Sorenson; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Claire and Dylan Chantharath, Emmitt and Adaline Carlson.
