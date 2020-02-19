KEARNEY — Charles I. Bill Jr., 94, of Kearney, formerly of Cleveland, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, of congestive heart failure at home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. His ashes will be interred in Cleveland at a future date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice of Kearney and the food pantry at the church.
