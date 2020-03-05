DES MOINES, IOWA — Charles E. Helms Jr., 75, of Huxley died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines.
A celebration of life will be noon-3 p.m. April 26 at Ballard Country Club in Huxley.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is in charge of arrangements.
——
Chuck was born on March 20, 1944, in Des Moines to Charles E. and Elsie M. (Carlson) Helms Sr.
On May 28, 1965, he married Patricia Duranski. They lived in Kearney, Neb., until moving to Ames in 1976 and then to Huxley in 1978.
Chuck worked as a district manager for Baldwin Filters for many years.
Chuck was a volunteer fireman in Kearney and also officiated football in Nebraska. He was a member of the Huxley Library Board and Elks Club. Never being one to sit around, he volunteered at the Drake Relays for many years helping with the discus and shot put, was on the chain crew at Ballard football games and surprisingly was able to announce at high school softball games without incident. Chuck loved going to his children’s high school sporting events and sitting at midcourt and letting the officials know when they missed a call.
Survivors include his wife, Pat of Huxley; son, Chad Helms and his wife, Tanya, and her daughter, Kilah, and two grandchildren of Monroe; a daughter, Brandi Helms of Ankeny; grandson, Dylan; and a brother, Don (Susan) Helms of Sun City, Ariz.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to Taylor House, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.