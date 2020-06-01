KEARNEY — Charles “Chuck” W. Stefan, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Kearney with the Rev. Mitch Ivey officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Charles was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Omaha to Charles Joseph and Wilhelmina (Hejl) Stefan and was the oldest of three siblings.
Charles graduated from Omaha South High School. After high school, he attended night school at the Radio Engineering Institute of Omaha for two years. After technical school, he moved to San Diego where he met the love of his life, Monica Deegan. The couple shared the same birthday, but five years apart.
Shortly after Charles was hired on at Interstate Electronics Corp., he was transferred to Groton, Conn., as a field service engineer and worked on the Polaris, Poseidon and Trident Missiles on submarines as a documentation analyst.
Charles and Monica were married in Ithaca, N.Y., on Dec. 26, 1961, but resided in Ledyard and Oneco, Conn., respectfully. The couple would have been married 59 years this year. They have four children, Charles “Chuck,” Margaret, Daniel “Dan” and David “Dave.” In 1975, Charles was transferred back to the parent company in Anaheim, Calif., and worked there the remainder of his career. Charles enjoyed a fulfilling 40-plus year career at IEC-Division of L3 Corp., from 1961 to 2004. After retirement, Charles, Monica, daughter Margaret and granddaughter Rachel, and son Dave moved to Kearney.
Charles enjoyed family life and such hobbies as gardening, fishing, camping, woodworking and golfing. Of course, being born and raised in Nebraska, he was an avid Cornhusker fan, through and through, no matter what coast he lived on. Charles loved the Lord and sought a relationship to be closer to Jesus. Charles also served his country proudly in our reserve corps.
He is survived by his wife, Monica; four children, Chuck (wife Leanne), Margaret, Dan (wife Jill), and Dave; six grandchildren, Charles, Tiffany (Cochran), Christian, Timothy, Tristina and Rachel; one great-grandchild, Kamren Marie; and a sister, Mary (husband Reginald) True.
Charles’ brother, John Stefan, preceded him in death in 2018.
A memorial has been established to the family to be designated later.
