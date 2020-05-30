KEARNEY — Charles William Stefan, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
A family-led celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Kearney with the Rev. Mitch Ivey officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial has been established to the family to be designated later.
