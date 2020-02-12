AXTELL — Christopher D. Callan, 48, of Axtell died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home in Axtell.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Private family inurnment will be at the Indianola Cemetery following services.
There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Chris’ wish to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Chris was born Sept. 29, 1971, in Cambridge to Roger G. and Mary E. (Linnemeyer) Callan.
Survivors include his mother, Mary (Doug) Thorson of Indianola; father, Roger (Shirley) Callan of Cozad; and brother, Russell Callan of Ord.