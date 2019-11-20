RAVENNA — Charles Franklin “Chuck” Harris, 94, of Ravenna, formerly of Albion, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society-Ravenna.
Private services will be later.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Nov. 4, 1925, to Charles and Mildred Harris. Chuck grew up in Omaha. He graduated from Omaha South High in 1944.
After high school, he entered the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California. He was honorably discharged after four years of service. He returned to Omaha, where he married Betty Hansen on April 22, 1949. They were married for 38 years before Betty’s passing.
During their marriage, the couple moved to Albion, where Chuck was stationed as a Nebraska state trooper. The couple raised two children. Chuck retired after 31 years of service with Troop B.
After Betty’s passing, Chuck remarried a longtime friend, Celia Svoboda. The couple resided in Estes Park, Colo., where they enjoyed their retirement years. After Celia’s passing, Chuck moved back to Kearney to be with his daughters.
Chuck enjoyed keeping a watchful eye on the neighborhood, wherever he lived. He always loved to talk to fellow officers when out and about in the community. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed building model cars, painting Christmas decorations, watching Husker football and coffee shop conversations. He was known to many as “Smokey.”
Survivors include his daughters, Kim Kruger and husband Tom of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and Amy Reinke and husband Kent of Kearney; three grandchildren, Jen Kruger of Las Vegas, Stephanie Kruger of Lincoln and Lindsey Ayles of Omaha; great-grandson, Tyson Kruger; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Ayles.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.