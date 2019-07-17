LINCOLN — Clarice Diane “Claire” Sharpe, 66, of Lincoln, formerly of Hildreth, died of scleroderma Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Lincoln.
Services were July 8 at American Lutheran Church in Lincoln with the Rev. Carla Johnsen officiating.
Roper and Sons in Lincoln was in charge of arrangements.
——
Claire entered God’s heavenly kingdom with her husband and two boys at her side after a courageous battle with scleroderma.
She was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Kearney to Carl and Carolyn (Sanders) Bauer and was raised in Hildreth. She was a retired preschool and special education teacher.
Claire was sometimes referred to as “Saint Claire” by her family and friends because she was just that. A saint. She devoted her life to others, with a smile on her face, and never complained. Claire found great joy in caring for and making not only her family and friends happy, but anyone that she ever came across. All people who were lucky enough to have her in their life know her as one of, if not the most, selfless and giving person God has ever created. She was truly an angel on Earth.
Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest love in life. She especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. Claire was an active member at American Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, served on many committees, was on the Praise Team, and delivered Meals on Wheels as part of the church. She was strong in her faith and love for God. The church was always important to her.
She is survived her husband, Sam; sons, Sam (Erin) and Seth (Brooke), all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Brynlee, Dayton and Ryker Sharpe, Trent, Tristen and Bella Robbins, Brendan Wubbels and Pierson Sharpe; brothers, Crale (Jill Ann) Bauer and Curtis (Katrina) Bauer, all of Hildreth, Clark (Jen) Bauer of Gibbon; and sisters, Charlene (Steve) Christensen of Holdrege and Cynthia (Gary) Hastings of Kearney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Craig Bauer; niece, Rikki York; and nephew, Aaron Betty.
Memorials can be made to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left online at www.roperandsons.com.