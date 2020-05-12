KEARNEY — Colleen Just, 78, of Funk died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Country House Assisted Living in Kearney.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at the Kearney Cemetery.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Cards for the family may be mailed to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, 2421 Ave. A., Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.