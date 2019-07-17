NICEVILLE, Fla. — Connie R. Cross, 80, of Niceville died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe, Neb., with George Probasco officiating. Inurnment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Connie’s honor to the Lincoln Seniors Foundation, 600 S. 70th, Lincoln, NE 68510.
