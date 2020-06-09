GRAND ISLAND — Connie Jean (Ralls) Goss, 78, of Grand Island died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Jeremy Reagan officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Interment will be at about 12:30 p.m. at Taylor Cemetery in Taylor.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.
Connie was born June 21, 1941, in Burwell to John William Ralls and Lucy Opal (Replogle) Ralls.
On June 26, 1960, she married Kenneth Stanley Bruce Goss. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, JB Goss of Doniphan and Fred Goss of Independence, Mo.; sister, Carole Sue McRae of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and four grandchildren.