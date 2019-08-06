LOVELAND, Colo. — Carolyn ‘Connie’ Tabor, 72, died April 23, 2019 at the home of her son in Greeley.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Fredericksburg Lutheran Church of Minden, Neb. Burial of ashes will be at Fredericksburg Cemetery. An earlier memorial service was April 29 at Viegut Funeral Home of Loveland.
She died surrounded by her husband and kids.
She was born in Kearney, Neb., on Aug. 12, 1946 to Stanley and Martha (Ebert) Christensen. She attended schools in Kearney and obtained her GED.
She met her soul mate, Ronald Dean Tabor, and they married on Nov. 29, 1968. They moved to Hastings, Neb., in 1969 and later to Doniphan, Neb., in 1975. In 1981, the Tabor family moved to Loveland, where Connie worked at Colorado Crystal Corp. for more than 20 years. Together, Connie and Dean raised their family of sons David and Scott and daughter Kara. Their daughter Kaleigh passed away shortly after her birth.
Connie enjoyed camping, spending time with her family and shopping.
Survivors include her husband of Loveland; children David (Rachelle), Kara (Chris), and Scott; grandchildren Andrew (Janessa), Shelby (Damian), Morgan, Alexander, Kailen, and Mackenzie, and great-grandchildren Julian, Davin, Aviana, and MaKenna.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kaleigh Dawn; father Stanley; mother Martha; brothers Wayne, Leonard and Arley.