KEARNEY — Craig R. Nuttelman, 70, of Kearney died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. James DeLoach officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.
