MINDEN — D. Suzanne Lind Kimple, 89, of Minden died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
Due to current health restrictions from the COVID pandemic, celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date. Private family inurnment will be at Minden Cemetery. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
D. Suzanne was born Jan. 1, 1931, to Alexander and Wilhelmina (Jankow) Gochis in McCook. She married Jack G. Lind on Oct. 31, 1953, in Denver. Jack died in 1991.
On Feb. 12, 1994, she married Dale G. Kimple, who died in 2004.
Survivors include her five children; Krisana Taylor of Lincoln, Jeffrey Lind of Hastings, Linea Bonham of Franklin, Steven Lind of Phillipsburg, Kan., and Marty Anderson of Minden; stepchildren, Jack G. Kimple of Minden and Kerry Kimple of Omaha; sister, Catherine Gibson of Phoenix; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.