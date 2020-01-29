KEARNEY — Dale W. Bowman, 90, of Kearney, formerly of Albion, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Albion with the Rev. Janet Burgel officiating and military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 of Albion, and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
——
Dale Willis Bowman was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Albion to Guy S. and Gladys Mable (Porter) Bowman.
He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Albion. He attended District 4 Boone School and graduated from Albion High School in 1947.
He farmed with his father until he was drafted into the Army in 1952. He served at Fort McClellan, Ala., as a chemical storage specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1954 as a sergeant.
Dale married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Eunice Engelbert on July 12, 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. Dale and Betty had four children, Kathryn, Julia, Debra and John.
After being discharged from the Army, Dale and Betty moved back to the farm in 1954, and Dale resumed farming with his father.
Dale joined his father in the seed corn business, Beaver Valley Hybrid Seed Corn. Dale and Betty moved into Albion in 1983, and he fully retired from farming when he was 75.
Dale was a member of the United Methodist Church in Albion since his childhood. He was a member of Methodist Men and held various offices on the church board and was an usher for many years.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 162 and served as post commander and Forty and Eight. He was a member of Farm Bureau, Kiwanis, Boone County Ag Society and Farmers Union.
He and Betty were also members of Shufflers Dance Club, neighborhood pitch and pinochle clubs. They loved to dance, play cards and visit. Dale and Betty traveled a lot later in life and visited many states in the U.S. as well as Hawaii.
Dale cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the many good times they had. Holidays were always very special. After retirement, Dale enjoyed coffee with friends.
Dale is survived by his wife Betty of Kearney; daughters, Kathy (Jim) Spiegel of Kearney, Julie (David) Bohm of Kearney and Deb (Gary) Mroczek of Gothenburg; and son, John (Jean) Bowman of Albion; grandchildren, Jessica (Ray) Johnson, Jenny (Jarrod) Calicchio, Simon (Jenna) Redler, Alaina Redler, David (Amanda) Redler, Tiffany (Aaron) Hansen, Nico (Shelby) Bohm, Jacob (Joy) Fritton, Marie (Tyler) McConahay, Tannor (Brook) Mroczek, Taylor Mroczek, Emily Bowman and Benjamin Bowman; great-grandchildren, Austin, Brooklyn and Daniel Johnson, Skyler, Trendon and Kinley Tucker, Leo, Sophia, Layne Redler, Nyla, Camden and Karrah Redler, Sloan and Henry Hansen, Lily and Adelaide Fritton, and Zoey and Rowen McConahay; stepgrandchildren, Heather Spiegel Ciboron, Jamie Spiegel Craig, Jarod Spiegel, Kelly Spiegel Korgel and Matt Mroczek; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Adelia Bowman and Gladys Hamm; brother, Alan Bowman; and 19 sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.