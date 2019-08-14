GRAND ISLAND — Dale R. Crocker, 84, of Kearney, formerly of McCook, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCook with the Rev. Gary Brethour officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery near McCook.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Herrmann Jones Funeral Chapel in McCook with family present 5-7 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1935, to Bernard J. and Esther “Fay” (Neel) Crocker.
On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Norma J. Lebsack in Indianola.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Cathy Winder and Lisa Horsley, both of Kearney, Barbara Henwood of Fort Worth, Texas, and Karen Wilhelm of Lincoln; sisters, Rose Weskamp of Concord, Calif., and Lyllis Lashley of Corvallis, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.