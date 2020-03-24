GIBBON — Dale Eatherton, 94, of Gibbon died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.
In consideration of the concern of the COVID-19 virus and the related mandate issued by the government, a private family graveside service will be Wednesday at Kearney Cemetery.
Dale was born Nov. 6, 1925, in Hastings to Orren and Anna (Harden) Eatherton. He grew up in Shelton, attended rural school and graduated from Shelton High in 1943.
On Feb.17, 1946, he married Nadine Brandt. She died in 1975. He married Mary Ann (Finke) Bierman in 1977.
Dale worked at Chevrolet dealerships in Shelton, Wood River and Cozad. In 1964 he moved his family to Kearney to manage and eventually own the Mystery Oil Co. In 1976 he became employed by Eaton Corp. and remained there until his retirement in 1986.
Dale was active in various organizations including the Shelton Fire Department, Shelton IOOF Lodge, Wood River Lions Club, Cozad Jaycees, Cozad and Kearney Elks Lodge and the Kearney Eagles Club. He also served on the KEE Credit Union Board of Directors, Upland Village Board, Upland Methodist Church Board of Trustees, and the Minden and Upland Methodist Church staff parish committee. He was a longtime member of AA.
When he wasn’t attending the stock races or enjoying time on the lake attempting to catch a big fish, he could most likely be found sitting on the couch putting together a puzzle or watching and cheering on the Royals or his beloved Huskers.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann of Gibbon; daughters, Ranae Howard (Bob) of Kearney and Tami Anderson (Mick) of Kearney; daughters-in-law, Gilberta Eatherton of Gibbon and Sheri Eatherton of Kearney; son-in-law, Larry Dix of Lincoln; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Joni Finke of Kearney; stepdaughter, Kendra Olson (Pete) of Phoenix; stepson, Rick Bierman (Sheri) of Marion, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nadine; sons, Terry and Steve; and daughter, Ronda Dix.
