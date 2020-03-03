KEARNEY — Dale E. Fahnholz, 47, of Kearney died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.
Interment will be in Kearney Cemetery with honors provided by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
——
Dale Edward Fahnholz was born April 21, 1972, in Cambridge to Walter “Edward” and Carol (Bryan) Fahnholz. He was raised in McCook and graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1990. He went on to further his education at Mid-Plains Community College in McCook.
Trooper Fahnholz began his law enforcement career as a carrier enforcement officer stationed in North Platte in 1994 before transitioning to trooper in 1995, stationed in Lexington. He transferred to Kearney in 1997, where he served for the rest of his career. During his time in Kearney, Trooper Fahnholz worked in both the patrol division and investigative services. Prior to joining NSP, Fahnholz served as a deputy for the Red Willow County Sheriff’s office.
Dale was united in marriage to Amy Miller on Sept. 20, 1997, in Cozad. To this union two boys were blessed: Bryan and Jack, the light of his life.
He enjoyed kayaking, training his dog, Fozzy, sport shooting, DIY projects and making wooden American flags. He was never one to sit down, always looking for projects for him and the boys. He was a quick-witted person with a great sense of humor and had a way of finding a connection with so many people. He was a loyal and generous husband, father and friend. His generosity showed in how he went out of his way to help people, even with a binder filled with thank you letters from people over the years who he helped out on the road. He especially treasured the time spent with his family. As a husband and friend to his wife, he was a blessing. He enjoyed seeing his boys develop into well-rounded men with a love of God like himself. It was a privilege to have him as a husband and father. He was a member of Family of Christ Lutheran Church and the Nebraska State Troopers Association.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Fahnholz of Kearney; sons, Bryan and Jack Fahnholz of Kearney; mother, Carol Barrett of Kansas; sisters, Debbon Fahnholz and Danna Gabel; aunt and uncle, Dale and Cindy Fahnholz of McCook; mother-in-law, DeLoris Miller of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter “Edward” Fahnholz and his father-in-law, Dean Miller.
Memorials are suggested to Family of Christ Lutheran Church.
