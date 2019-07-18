HOLDREGE — Flowers “Dale” Phillips, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Oxford, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. July 27 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating. Inurnment will be at Oxford Cemetery with military honors by Oxford American Legion Post 219 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. He chose cremation.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements
He was born Dec. 5, 1924, at Lexington to Anthony and Fannie (Scott) Phillips.
On Dec. 16, 1956, he married Maxine (Batt) Dietz in Elwood. She died Feb. 20, 2006.
Survivors include his stepsons, Larry Dietz and Richard Dietz, both of Oxford; stepdaughters, Judy Journey of Kearney and Janice Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.; 17 stepgrandchildren; many stepgreat-grandchildren; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren.