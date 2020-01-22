HOLDREGE — Dale Myron Schutz, 77, of Edison died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
Dale was born Oct. 29, 1942, to Kenneth and Ardeth (Hinz) Schutz at the hospital in Lexington. He was baptized at the Salem Lutheran Church southwest of Elwood.
He lived on a farm with his parents in the Salem community until they moved east of Arapahoe in 1944. He attended grade school at Trinity Parochial School through the eighth grade. Dale was confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in 1956. He attended Arapahoe High School where he graduated in 1960 as valedictorian of his class.
He married Glenda Hemelstrand on Dec. 4, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were blessed with four wonderful children, Bradley Dale, Shelley Marie, Nancy Beth and Joel Matthew. They moved to a farm two miles east of Arapahoe where they started farming, his passion. They resided there until 1965, when they moved 10 miles north of Edison where he continued to farm for many years.
He entered Christian Homes in Holdrege in August 2018, where he lived until his death.
Glenda, his wife of 59 years and his four children, will miss him dearly. His children are Brad and wife Gayle Schutz of Arapahoe, Shelley and husband Mike Snyder of Kearney, Nancy Schutz of Holdrege, and Joel and wife Jenny Schutz of Arapahoe. He leaves eight grandchildren, Alex Schutz, Amanda and husband Ryan Overleese, Sarah and husband Aaron Essay, Brianna Snyder, Kale Breinig, Ryanne and husband Marty VanWesten, Cooper and Campbell Schutz; and five great-grandchildren, Eli and Maggie Essay, Kinsley and Kincaid Breinig, and Kasen Overleese. Others who will remember him fondly are his brother, Douglas and wife Cheryl Schutz; sisters, Kathryn Dawson, and Rhonda and husband Mike Borden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who were so special to him and preceded him in death are his parents; infant brother, David Schutz; grandparents, Richard Schutz, Emil and Joshephine Jorges, Herman and Esther Hinz; brother-in-law, Roy Dawson; parents-in-law, Glen and Maxine Hemelstrand.
