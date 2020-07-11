Dale Skeen

BROKEN BOW — Dale Parks Skeen, 95, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Jenny Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Memorial graveside services and burial are 10 a.m. July 20 at the Broken Bow Cemetery with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.
A register book will be available to sign 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 17 at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. July 19 with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at the mortuary.
Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health and safety guidelines.
Dale Parks Skeen was born on Oct. 18,1924, to Laura and Floyd Skeen.
On Sept. 14, 1946, Dale married Reva Jean Hayes.
Survivors include his wife Reva Jean; sons, Gary Skeen and John Skeen; and 20 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.