Middleburgh, N.Y. — Daniel D. “Dan” DeLaet, 70, of Middleburgh, formerly of Ravenna, Neb., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Middleburgh.
A celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at West Fulton Fire Department Hall.
Coltrain Funeral Home LLC in Middleburgh is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Kearney, Neb., to Kenneth and Audrey (Stearley) DeLaet.
On July 1, 1981, he married Marietta Foland.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Bruce DeLaet of West Fulton, N.Y.; Kevin (Jessica) DeLaet of North Blenheim, N.Y., and Brian DeLaet of Middleburgh; mother, Audrey DeLaet, of Ravenna; brothers, DeWayne DeLaet of Mississippi, William DeLaet and Robert DeLaet, all of Ravenna; and five grandchildren.
——
Condolences may be sent to Marietta at 202 Smith Road, Middleburgh, NY 12122.