OMAHA — Dan Smith, 59, of Gibbon died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Treatment Center in Omaha.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Daniel R. Smith was born Sept. 2, 1960, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Jack and Thelma (Keohler) Smith. He was the fourth of four boys. Dan moved to Kearney before eighth grade in 1974 with his family and graduated from Kearney High School in 1979.
On July 27, 1984, he was united in marriage to Julie Strickland in Kearney. They raised two children, Jeremiah and Natasha.
Those who knew Dan, knew that he loved the outdoors and could find him out fishing, camping or golfing. He loved watching NASCAR on Sundays and cheering on the Husker football team. Dan was a very skilled woodworker and artist.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jeremiah and Natasha; grandchildren, Maliyah and Charlie; three older brothers, Stan, Bob and Jeff; his ex-wife, Julie; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
In Dan’s memory, memorials are suggested to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
The family encourages everyone to please leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.