KEARNEY — Daniel Raasch, 52, of Kenesaw died Monday, April 27, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family services will be Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Craig Stephens officiating.
Burial will follow at the Shelton Cemetery. A memorial celebration in Dan’s honor will be held at a later time for extended family and friends.
Daniel Lee Raasch was born Aug. 27, 1967, in Norfolk to Clifford and Kathleen (Reiser) Raasch. He grew up in Valley and Butte, graduating from Butte High School.
He married Corina Schoenefeld on Sept. 3, 1988, in Butte. The couple later moved to Shelton where Daniel worked for Woodman Farms.
Dan was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and Shelton Activities Booster Club. He also loved spending his free time boating, camping, fishing, hunting, tinkering and building many projects in his shop.
Survivors include his wife, Corina Raasch of Kenesaw; sons, Mitch Raasch of Campbell and Kyle Raasch (Megan Johnson) of Grand Island; mother, Kathleen Raasch of Kearney; sister, Karri Damratowski (Scott) of Kearney; brother-in-law, Troy Schoenefeld of Shelton; and Amanda Goodwin (Justin) of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Claire, Quinn, Jack and Ily, Lilly, Griffin and Layla, Ty and wife, Jordan and daughter, Brinley; as well as his loyal dog, Shadow and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Raasch.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
