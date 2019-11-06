MITCHELL — Danny Elton Peterson, 69, of Mitchell, formerly of Riverdale, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at home.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church. Burial was at Mitchell Valley Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 26, 1949.
He and Linda were married Nov. 29, 1975.
Survivors include his wife; children, Angelique Sprock, Aaron Peterson, Arthur Peterson and Abigail Peterson; mom, Betty Peterson; sister, Chris Walker; brother, Rick Walker; and six grandchildren.