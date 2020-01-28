RAVENNA — Darlene Betke Holdt, 89, of Ravenna died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Don Becker officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Darlene was born Oct. 10, 1930, in rural Sherman County to Stanley and Minnie (Geisler) Maixner. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1948.
She attended nurses college in Grand Island until she married Duane Betke on Jan. 5, 1951, in Ravenna. While Duane served in Korea, Darlene lived in Kearney and worked at Good Samaritan Hospital. After Duane’s return from the service in 1953 the couple lived on farms near Riverdale and Odessa. They moved to a farm near Ravenna in 1968. After Duane’s death in 1997 she moved to Ravenna.
She married Leland Holdt in November of 2006. The couple split their time living in Kearney and Lincoln. Leland passed away in May 2013, and Darlene continued to live in Kearney until 2017 when she moved to Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna. Darlene was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Dorcas Society, taught Midweek school at the church for many years where sharing her great faith was her passion and was a member of a bridge circle.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting, playing cards, traveling, “condo family get-togethers” and loved animals.
Survivors include children, Duane (Sue Anna) Betke of Ravenna, Vivian (Jim) Van Amburg and Rod (Kerri) Betke, all of Kearney; grandchildren, Kevin (Rachel McKeon) Betke, Steve (Kodi) Betke, Ashley (Brock) Peters, Preston (Leah) Van Amburg, Dustin (Charley) Van Amburg and Hannah Betke; sister-in-law, LaRue (Tim) Mantle of Colorado; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Duane and Leland; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Rolland Hughes.
Memorials are suggested to the church or the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.