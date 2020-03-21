BROKEN BOW — Darlene Marie Klooz, 90, of Sargent died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Graveside service will be Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery near Sargent with the Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
A viewing is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
She was born May 8, 1929 to Lewis S. and Lulu (Anderson) Hayworth in Gothenburg.
On Aug. 26, 1946, she married Clark H. Klooz. He preceeded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Houston of Piedmont, Okla.; sons, Roger Klooz of Lexington, Jim Klooz of Fort Collins, Colo., and Robert Klooz of Sargent; 18 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.