LOUP CITY — Darold F. Nielsen, 86, of Kearney died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Private family services will be at the Stapleton Cemetery in Stapleton with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Cards may be sent to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.
