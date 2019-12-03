HASTINGS — Darrel W. Lloyd, 85, of Hastings died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.
Celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Private family burial will be later.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
——
Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Maywood to Keith and Wilma (Sloan) Lloyd.
He married Roberta Case in Kearney on Aug. 29, 1954. Darrel graduated from North Platte High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English at Kearney State College.
Darrel received a Master of Arts degree at the University of Wyoming and then completed additional graduate work at the University of Arkansas, the University of Wisconsin and at the Humanities Institute in Dublin, Ireland.
Darrel had a 36-year career at Hastings College as a professor of English and was chair of the English department for seven years.
Darrel and his wife, Roberta, traveled extensively all over the world and led study tours overseas, particularly in Ireland and Great Britain. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta F. Lloyd of Hastings; daughter and son-in-law, Jeni and George Howard of Hastings; sons and daughter-in-law, Mark Lloyd of Omaha and Richard and Monica Lloyd of Lincoln; and grandchildren, Steve and Michelle Howard, and Ella, Marion and George, of Blaine, Minn., Katie and Chris Moran of Brookline, Mass., Matt Lloyd, and McKenzie, of Hastings, Meggan Lloyd of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Zach Lloyd of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Memorials may be given to The Darrel Lloyd Minority Student Scholarship Fund at Hastings College or First Presbyterian Church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.