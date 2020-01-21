PARKER, Colo. — Darrel Eugene Rauch, 90, of Parker, formerly of Arapahoe, Neb., died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Burial will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Darrel was born to Lowell Clayton Rauch and Blanche Showalter on July 21, 1929, in Decatur County, Iowa.
On March 30, 1950, he married Doris Breinig in Beaver City, Neb. She died in July 2018.
Survivors include his sons, Gene and Duane; daughter, Shirley Kirby; brothers, Kenneth of Montana, Jim of Mesa and Dale of Grand Island, Neb.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.