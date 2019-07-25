GRAND ISLAND — David Warren “Dave” Valentine, 55, of Grand Island died Monday, July 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services and celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island with Dan Naranjo officiating. Burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery. The family requests casual attire, including Husker, camo or hunters orange.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
He passed away surrounded by his family.
Dave was born Aug. 7, 1963, at Kearney, the son of Warren and Patricia (Lindner) Valentine. He received his education in Pleasanton, graduating from Pleasanton High School, class of 1981.
Dave married Cheryl Shafer on Sept. 6, 1986. They made their home in Grand Island, where they raised their two daughters.
Dave was employed by JBS Beef in Grand Island as a forklift operator. He had been with the company for 33 years.
Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a Husker football fan. He enjoyed working in his yard and kept it in tip-top shape. Very handy and adept at various projects, Dave also enjoyed working with wood. His top priority was spending time with his wife, daughters and grandkids.
Those who will cherish his memory forever are his wife, Cheryl; daughters and sons-in-law, Sadi (Nick) Looney and their son, Emmett, and Madison (Trenton) Obermeier and their daughter, Daevanie, all of Grand Island; his mother, Patricia Valentine of Pleasanton; brother, Jeff (Lesa) Valentine of Bountiful, Utah; sisters, Jennifer Valentine of Kearney and Stephanie (Shawn) Tobler of Ravenna; sister-in-law, Deb (Brad) Ausdemore of Texas; brothers-in-law, Bob (Shauna) Shafer of West Virginia, Corey (Candace) Shafer of Virginia and Greg Shafer of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Valentine.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
