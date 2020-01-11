OMAHA — David Harlow Brink, 85, of Omaha died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Omaha.
Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Omaha. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
David was born May 5, 1934, to Charles P. and Orba L. (Harris) Brink in Kearney.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Brink; children, Charlie and wife Danette Brink, Brian Brink, Dayne Brink, Jennifer and husband David Bressman; twin sister, Donna and husband Don Reid of Australia; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.