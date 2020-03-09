OMAHA — David M. Chandler, 32, of Loomis died Sunday, March 1, 2020, due to complications from a liver transplant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. David gave the ultimate anatomical sacrifice and was able to gift his organs and tissues to many people.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Nora Mendyk and Tom Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

He was born on Feb. 29, 1988, in Holdrege to Roger and Lana (Swanson) Chandler.

Survivors include his parents, Roger and Lana Chandler of Loomis; two brothers: Eric Chandler of Loomis and Jonathon Chandler of Kenesaw; grandmothers, Agnes Chandler of Smithfield and RoseAnn Swanson of Holdrege.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00AM-8:00PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Mar 11
Family Greeting
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church
604 West Avenue
Holdrege, NE 68949
