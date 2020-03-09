OMAHA — David M. Chandler, 32, of Loomis died Sunday, March 1, 2020, due to complications from a liver transplant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. David gave the ultimate anatomical sacrifice and was able to gift his organs and tissues to many people.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Nora Mendyk and Tom Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1988, in Holdrege to Roger and Lana (Swanson) Chandler.
Survivors include his parents, Roger and Lana Chandler of Loomis; two brothers: Eric Chandler of Loomis and Jonathon Chandler of Kenesaw; grandmothers, Agnes Chandler of Smithfield and RoseAnn Swanson of Holdrege.