OSHKOSH — David DeLaet, 94, of Lewellen died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Lewellen United Methodist Church with the Rev. Janie Freeman officiating. Burial will be at Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Homes and Cremations in Oshkosh is in charge of arrangements.
——
David Duane DeLaet was born June 23, 1925, at Riverdale, the second son of Henry and Mattie (Kirkpatrick) DeLaet. He spent all of his youth in the area north of Kearney, graduating from high school at Pleasanton in the spring of 1942.
David married DeLoris Clark on May 7, 1953, in Kearney.
Survivors include his sons, Dwight and wife Peggy DeLaet of Omaha and Dru DeLaet and wife Patricia Gordon of Lewellen; grandchildren, Angie and husband Ryan Gobel, Brita DeLaet, Alexander DeLaet and Abby and husband Ben; brother, Lynn and wife Ann DeLaet of Kearney; sister-in-law, Carolee Matthews; and many nieces, nephews and cousins from Colorado, Arizona and Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, DeLoris; daughter, Dee Anna; and his parents.