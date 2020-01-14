KENESAW — David A. Hasse, 19, of Minden died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, near Kenesaw, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Christopher Hazzard officiating. Private family inurnment will be later at the Fairbury Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
David was born Feb. 4, 2000, in Beatrice, to Allen D. and Katherine K. (Watson) Hasse.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy Hasse of Minden; and siblings, Lonnie Watson of Minden, Mike Maguire of Hastings, Dena Maguire of Minden, Derek Maguire of Omaha, Keanna Maguire of Minden, London Maguire of Beatrice and Dylan Ruh of Minden.