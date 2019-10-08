BERTRAND — David Murray, 60, of Holdrege died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Bertrand Nursing Home.
Celebration of life open house will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday in the Education Room of the Ag Building in Holdrege. Private inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation or viewing. He chose cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Nov. 11, 1958, in Scottsbluff to Donald and Jo Anne (Lillie) Murray.
Survivors include his brothers, Daniel Murray and Mark Murray, both of Holdrege; and sister, Mary Jensen of Holbrook.