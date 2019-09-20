GRAND ISLAND — David Roy Schliefert, 56, of Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will be at Geneva Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
——
David was born on May 30, 1963, at Ames, Iowa, to Mervyn and Beverly Schliefert. He grew up in Norfolk, Lincoln and Naperville, Ill. David received his high school diploma from Naperville North High School in 1981.
During high school, he enjoyed playing his trombone and playing intramural basketball. He then went on to get an auto mechanic’s degree from Southeast Community College in Milford.
After graduation, he bought and ran Seward Auto Service with his brother, Roger. David moved to Kearney after selling the business and worked at Marshall Engines. David continued to live in Kearney until Merv and Bev moved to Grand Island. In Grand Island, he retired and enjoyed living with his two cats and feeding the neighborhood cats, turkeys and squirrels.
David spent his time listening to rock ‘n’ roll music and watching political shows. He enjoyed living close to family, helping be the limo driver for his mom, eating out with family, playing pool and watching Nebraska sports, which included football, volleyball and basketball.
David, above all, loved living in Nebraska and being a Cornhusker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Beverly Schliefert of Grand Island; brothers, Roger Schliefert of Thailand, Doug (Jodi) Schliefert of Grand Island; sister, Linda (Kirby) Mousel of Central City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into heaven by his father, Mervyn Schliefert; and infant brother, Dennis Schliefert.
Memorials are suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society.
