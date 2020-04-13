HOLDREGE — Edwin “Dean” Humphries, 81, of Holdrege, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Celebration of life services will be at a later date at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege due to current health restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no visitation. The family is honoring Dean’s wish for cremation.
Inurnment will be held in the Immanuel Cemetery in rural Harlan County.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements
Dean was born on June 15, 1938, in Holdrege to Edwin C. and Bernetta “Nettie” (Fiscus) Humphries.
On Feb. 4, 1962, he married Geraldine Fae “Gerry” Lamb at the Mascot Bethel Church south of Holdrege.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry Humphries of Holdrege; daughters, Julie Stuart of Beatrice and Lori Watson of Holdrege; son, Randall Humphries of Bellevue; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.