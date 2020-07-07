GRAND ISLAND — Dean L. Morgan, 94, of Aurora died Monday, July 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be Thursday at Aurora Cemetery.
Dean L. Morgan, the son of Frieda and L.W. Morgan, was born in Pleasanton on Feb. 20, 1926.
Dean graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1944 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a technical sargent in Company B, 30th Infantry, 70th Division of the Infantry. He fought in World War II in the Battle of the Bulge in Wingen, France, and finished his tour with the U.S. Army of Occupation in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1946.
After the war he returned home and he attended Kearney State College and the San Francisco School of Mortuary Science. He came to Aurora in 1950 to work at Higby Mortuary.
It was in Aurora where he met his wife, Virginia Granstrom. They were married Feb. 24, 1952. Virginia preceded him in death in 2019. In 1953 they opened Morgan’s Menswear and ran it together for 36 years. In addition, in 1980, they opened a department store, the Village Square, also in downtown Aurora.
Dean was very active in the community. He was a charter member of the Aurora Jaycees, served on the hospital board, city council, Bremer Foundation, Rotary Club, Aurora Country Club, American Legion, First National Bank Board and various boards and committees at the United Methodist Church in Aurora.
He loved sports, including golf, fishing and baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent many hours working in the American Legion concession stand at Mitchell Field and attending and supporting Aurora Huskies sporting events and Husker football games. He took great pleasure in teaching the game of golf and how to fish to his children and grandchildren and passing on his love of all sports to them. He and Virginia also loved spending time at the various cabins they owned during their 66 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Dean was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maxine Spongberg.
Survivors include a son, Robert (Kelly) of Beatrice; a daughter, Becky (Chuck) of Omaha; a sister, Margaret Trautwein of Shawnee, Okla., seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com .