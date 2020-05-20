VENICE, Fla. — Dean Gerald Saathoff, 84, of Venice died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Venice.
Dean was born Nov. 25, 1935, near Hildreth, Neb., to Fred and Minnie Saathoff. He graduated from Wilcox High School in Wilcox, Neb. Dean spent most of his life working in Mountain Home, Ark., at his business, Dean’s Auto Sales and Service. He retired to Venice.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; three children, Larry Saathoff and Terry Saathoff, both of Mountain Home, and Deborah Brown of Mobile, Ala.; siblings, Marilyn Nielsen and John Saathoff, both of Minden, and Lela Mae Usher of San Antonio; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Minnie Saathoff of Hildreth; and his brother, Eugene Saathoff of El Cajon, Calif.