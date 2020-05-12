KEARNEY — Debra Lee (Jaeger) Anderson, 75, of Kearney died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home after a short illness.
A private graveside service will be at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Sympathy cards may be mailed to the Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home (in care of the Family of Debra Anderson) at 2421 Ave. A., Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to read a tribute written about Debbie from her family, or to leave a message of condolence.
