WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iris “Dee” Fred, 87, of West Lafayette, formerly of Broken Bow, Neb., died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in West Lafayette.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with the Revs. Larry DeMoss and Tyce Jensen officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before services, all at the church in Broken Bow. A memorial service will be later at the Upper Room Church in West Lafayette by Grace Church with the Rev. Tom Biang officiating.
She was born March 20, 1932, in Sargent, Neb., to Omer T. and Nellie E. Wolsleben Story.
On Aug. 21, 1949, she married Alvie M. Fred. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny Douglas of West Lafayette; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.