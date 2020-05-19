KEARNEY — Charldene “Dee” Weinman Lichtenberger, 74, of Callaway died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at WEL-Life Assisted Living in Kearney.
A private family service is at 10 a.m. Friday at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Thomas Gudipalli officiating. Burial will be at Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance at a later date.
Visitation is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
She was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Grand Island to Keith and Bethel Weinman.
She attended school in Crete graduating in 1964. She graduated from cosmetology school in Lincoln.
She married Don Dakan and had three sons. She owned Laser Art Design in Kearney and in Callaway where she worked as president from 1988 until 2017.
She married Roy William “Bill” Lichtenberger in 2001. They made their home together in Callaway until he passed away in 2016.
Charldene loved her friends and family and enjoyed volunteering her time. She was very involved in her church and her hometown of Callaway. She was a member of many local, state and national organizations that are dedicated to serving others.
Survivors include her sons, Monte (Pam) Dakan and Michael Dakan of Kearney; her brother, Jerry (Sharon) Weinman of Newaygo Mich.; nieces, Candice (Luther) Matthies of Texas, Amy Weinman of Michigan and Mary (Brian) Spicer of Michigan, along with three great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Betty Sergun, Gladys Spangler, Shirley Pierce of Callaway; and stepchildren, Debbie Schaaf of Kearney and Troy (Lee) Lichtenberger of Alabama. She also leaves behind several grandchildren including Cinjin Faber of Cozad, Cedric, Christian, and Chloe Dakan, James and Grace Dakan, all of Kearney, Savannah Schaaf and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Scott, of Cairo.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew and her parents.
Memorials can be sent to https://nebraskaforeverpinkfoundation.org/, or http://nebraska.wish.org/
