ASHLAND — Delores “Patty” Reeder, 87, of Ashland died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Azria Health Care Ashland.
Due to COVID-19 there will be only a graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Shelton Cemetery in Shelton with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating.
——
She was born to Anna and Leroy Otto on May 27, 1933, on the family farm near Prosser. She grew up in the Prosser-Wood River area and attended school in Shelton.
She married Eldon Reeder on May 20, 1950, in Grand Island.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Corrine Reeder of Lincoln; five grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; her husband, Eldon; and three sons, Larry, Gary and Randy.
She will be remembered for her caring ways and great sense of humor.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation and sent to Corrine Reeder at 5418 Homestead Court, Lincoln, NE 68521.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com .