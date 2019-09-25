OGALLALA — DeLoris DeLaet, 91, of Lewellen died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewellen United Methodist Church with the Rev. Janie Freeman officiating.
Burial will be at Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Homes and Cremations in Oshkosh is in charge of arrangements.
——
Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com.